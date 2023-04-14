 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CIL coking coal output grows 17% to 56.6 MT in FY23

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

The state-owned miner had produced 46.6 MT coking coal during the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, it said in a statement.

The production of coking coal by Coal India Ltd (CIL) rose by 17.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 54.6 million tonnes (MT) in 2022-23.

"The quantum leap was a whopping 8 MT. This assumes significance at a time when the Ministry of Coal has asked CIL to elevate the output of this category of coal to 105 MT by 2030 in a bid to reduce its imports and forex outgo," it said Subsidiary companies Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Coal Fields (CCL) together accounted for almost the entire output of 54.3 MT in 2022-23.

While BCCL produced nearly 33.7 MT during FY23, CCL contributed 20.6 MT.