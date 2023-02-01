Union Budget 2023: FM sows digital public infrastructure plan for agriculture

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1, announced that the government will build a digital public infrastructure for the agriculture sector which will work as an open-source digital public good that will support growth for agritech industry and startups, in her Union Budget 2023 speech.

“This will enable inclusive farmer-centric solutions through relevant information services for crop planning and help improve access to farm input, credit, and insurance, help for crop estimation, market intelligence and support for the growth of agritech industry and startups,” the FM added.

This comes after the government highlighted that agritech startups in India assist farmers in improving farming techniques in the Economic Survey on January 31.

To further boost startups sprouting out of rural areas, Sitharaman also said the government will launch an agriculture accelerator fund for young entrepreneurs.

Mansi Verma