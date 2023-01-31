Economic Survey 2023: FY24 baseline GDP growth seen at 6.5%

India's real GDP is expected to grow by 6.5 percent in 2023-24, the government's annual Economic Survey stated on January 31.

The growth forecast made by the Economic Survey for 2022-23, tabled in Parliament a day before the finance minister presents the Union Budget for the next financial year, is 50 basis points lower than the statistics ministry's first advance estimate of 7 percent for this financial year.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The Survey said growth next year will be in the range of 6-6.8 percent, "depending on the trajectory of economic and political developments globally".

