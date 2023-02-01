 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: What gets cheaper and what is dearer — check list here

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that the customs duty exemption on manufacturing of cold-rolled grain -oriented (CRGO) steel, ferrous scrap will continue while basic customs duty on TV panels will be reduced to 2.5 percent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 made a slew of announcements with respect to customs duty for various products in the Union Budget 2023-24. For starters, FM Sitharaman has extended the customs duty cut on imports of parts of mobile phones by one year.

Furthermore, Sitharaman also announced that the customs duty exemption on manufacturing of cold-rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) steel, and ferrous scrap will continue while basic customs duty on TV panels will be reduced to 2.5 percent.

The government will also provide relief in customs duty on the import of certain parts like camera lenses and concession on the import of lithium-ion batteries to further promote mobile phone production in India.

Basic customs duty on acid-grade fluorspar is reduced from 5 percent to 2.5 percent. For Crude Glycerin, customs duty is reduced from 7.5 percent to 2.5 percent, while basic customs duty on Denatured Ethyl alcohol has been exempted.