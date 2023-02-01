 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | Standard deduction raised to Rs 52,500

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

The increase in standard deduction, by Rs 2,500, comes at a time when household expenses have risen sharply due to inflation.

Standard deduction in FY23 stood at Rs 50,000 (Representative image)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget on February 1, announced an increase in the “standard deduction” to Rs 52,500 a year from the current Rs 50,000.

Standard deduction is a base amount that is not subject to tax, in addition to the basic exemption limit, providing relief to every tax payer. Deduction is different from a rebate, which is kind of a partial refund from tax payable. Income tax deductions are allowed to be claimed from the income, whereas rebate is allowed to be claimed from the tax payable.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley had brought back the “standard deduction” of Rs 40,000 in the budget for 2018 to replace the transport allowance of Rs 19,200 and medical expense of Rs 15,000v— thirteen years after it was removed in 2005-06.