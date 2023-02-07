 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: PAN as unique identifier to boost single window utility, says govt official

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Feb 07, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed in Budget 2023 that PAN will be used as the common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.

FM Sitharaman presented her fifth Union Budget on Feb 1, 2023.

The budget proposal for using the Permanent Account Number (PAN) as the common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies will boost the utility of India’s national single window system, according to the chief product and technology officer at Invest India, a government-run investment promotion and facilitation agency.

“I think now the real advantage of single window system will come in play,” Aditya Sharma told Moneycontrol. “From September onwards, you will start seeing the advantages of this (budget announcement).”

The PAN is a 10-character identification issued by the Income-Tax Department to any person who applies for it or to whom the department allots the number without an application. At present, India has over a dozen different business IDs like PAN, EPFO, ESIC, GSTN, TIN and TAN, which are being used to apply for various government approvals.

ALSO READ: Usage of PAN as single business ID for all digital systems to promote ease of doing business: DPIIT Secretary