English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FMâ€™s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Budget 2023: PAN card gets legal backing as single business ID

    It will allow businesses to use PAN to enter into national single window system to seek different clearances and approvals of the central and state departments.

    Gaurav Choudhury
    February 01, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
    Much will depend on the budgetâ€™s allocation for healthcare for achieving those goals.

    Much will depend on the budgetâ€™s allocation for healthcare for achieving those goals.

    The Union Budget 2023-24 has announced the legalisation of the permanent account number (PAN) as a single business identification. The Finance Act, 2023 has an enabling provision or clause that will provide legal backing for PAN to be used as the principal identity of an entity.

    The move is to allow businesses to use PAN instead of other data as a unique identifier for entering into national single window system to seek different clearances and approvals of the central and state departments.

    Catch all live updates on Budget 2023 announcements here

    PAN is a 10-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. PAN enables the IT department to identify/link all transactions of the PAN holder with the department.