 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: In green energy push, battery storage gets funding boost

Feb 01, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Union Budget 2023-24: Battery energy storage systems are devices that enable energy from renewables like solar and wind to be stored and released when power demand peaks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2023.

To boost battery energy storage systems (BESS), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1 that such projects will be offered viability gap funding (VGF) for a total capacity of 4,000 MWh.

Presenting the Union Budget 2023-24, Sitharaman also said that a policy framework for pumped storage plants is in the works but did not share details.

“To steer the economy on sustainable development path, battery energy storage systems with a capacity of 4,000 MWh will be supported with viability gap funding,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

Moneycontrol reported on January 16 that a VGF for BESS was likely to be announced in the Union Budget.