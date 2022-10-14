BPCL to set up EV fast charging stations in two southern corridors, plans to launch 7,000 more stations by 2027

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on October 14 announced the launch of Electric Vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations on two corridors in the southern region of India, Bangalore-Chennai and Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg Highway.

The fast chargers follow the CCS-2 protocol, which is the combined charging system protocol that can provide power up to 350 kilowatts. The Chennai-Trichy-Madurai highway was part of the first phase.

“Our leading edge in providing superior solution and experiences will serve our EV customers along the two new corridors and will provide a Pure for Sure experience in this exciting journey of electric mobility,” P.S. Ravi, Executive Director In-charge (Retail), BPCL said in a media statement.

With the announcement of the launch, BPCL also said that the company will now focus on new business segments and converting its 7,000 conventional retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fueling options, which will also include EV charging facility, in the medium to long term.

“The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7,000 energy stations over next 5 years,” Ravi said.

The launch of our EV Fast-Charging Corridors on the Bangalore-Chennai Highway and Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg Highway is aligned with India’s EV dream of transitioning to cleaner alternatives, he added.

The EV charging stations are strategically located at nine of BPCL’s fuel stations with an approximate distance of 100 Km on both sides of the routes, the company said in the statement.

The installation of 25-kilowatt fast charger will enable customers to discover and charge their EVs in about 30 minutes to enjoy travel range of upto 125 Km along with the convenience of BPCL’s user friendly payment mobile application 'HelloBPCL'.

While the new fast chargers can be self-operated without any manual assistance, support staff help will be available, if and when needed, the statement said.

“Bharat Petroleum has also planned to roll out its chain of In & Out convenience stores at key fuel stations on highways for added convenience to its customers,” the statement said.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.