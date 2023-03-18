 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BPCL raises Rs 935 crore via issuance of NCDs

Moneycontrol News
Mar 18, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

The NCDs have been allotted on a private placement basis to identified investors at an interest rate of 7.58 percent per annum

BPCL had in February said it was planning to raise Rs 1,500 crore by allotting NCDs (Reuters file image)

The state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on March 18 announced that it has raised Rs 935.61 crore via the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to eligible investors.

The company informed the stock exchanges that it has allotted "93,561 unsecured, listed, rated, non-cumulative and redeemable" NCDs at a face value of "Rs 1,00,000 each".

The taxable NCDs have been allotted on a "private placement basis to identified investors" at the interest rate of "7.58 percent per annum" payable annually, it noted.

The tenure of the instrument will be three years from the deemed date of allotment, the regulatory filing said, adding that the date of maturity has been fixed as March 17, 2026.