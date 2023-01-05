 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI allows 6 entities to test fintech products to deal with financial frauds under sandbox scheme

Jan 05, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

Six entities, including HSBC and Creditwatch, have been allowed to test their fintech products to prevent and mitigate financial fraud as part of the fourth cohort under the RBI's regulatory sandbox scheme.

Regulatory sandbox refers to the live testing of new products or services in a controlled/test regulatory environment for which the regulators may permit certain relaxations.

The Reserve Bank announced the opening of the fourth cohort under the regulatory sandbox in June 2022 for the prevention and mitigation of financial fraud.

The RBI said it had received nine applications under the fourth cohort, of which six entities have been selected for the 'test phase'.

The six entities are — Bahwan Cybertek, Crediwatch Information Analytics, enStage Software (Wibmo), HSBC in collaboration with Wibmo, napID Cybersec and Trusting Social.

The selected entities would commence testing their products in February.