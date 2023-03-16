Credit Suisse fallout 'more relevant than SVB but not disruptive', says Jefferies

India is more vulnerable to the fate of Swiss lender Credit Suisse than it is to the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank, brokerage firm Jefferies has said, weighing on the banking crisis playing out on both sides of the Atlantic.

With more than Rs 200 billion worth of assets in India, Jefferies said Credit Suisse was the 12th largest offshore lender. Notably, 73 percent of its total liabilities in India are in the form of loans, mostly short-term ones.

Early on March 16, Credit Suisse announced that it was borrowing up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to resuscitate liquidity amid fears of a broader bank deposit crisis.

Swiss financial regulator FINMA and the Swiss central bank pacified investors, saying Credit Suisse "meets the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks."

But the last few months have been turbulent.

Moneycontrol News