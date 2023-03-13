Indian lenders will pass acid test of Silicon Valley Bank collapse, says Jefferies

SVB, the bank that predominantly funded startups in the Silicon Valley, is the first big casualty. Only time will tell how many more are in the waiting (Source: Reuters)

Indian banks have a strong asset liability management (ALM) position with only a quarter of their deposits lying as investments in securities, both government and private. That gives considerable cushion to the market that accidents such as the collapse of Sillicon Valley Bank (SVB) are unlikely to happen here.

Testing banks’ ability to withstand a hit on their held-to-maturity (HTM) book due to rising bond yields, Jefferies India Pvt Ltd found out that losses may not exceed 6 percent of capital for private banks and 15 percent for public sector banks. “On a four-five-year duration, the impact will be just 6 percent of capital for private banks and 15 percent for PSUs,” the report said. "Indian banks are well placed."

The Indian banks are allowed to keep government bonds in the held-to-maturity (HTM) category, besides held-for-trading and available-for-sale buckets. Investments under HTM are not marked to market prices and therefore are accounted at cost. The HFT and AFS categories are marked to market prices and resulting gains or losses are adjusted against the profit and loss statement. The HTM investment of the banks were Rs 20.11 lakh crore, according to Jefferies.

The brokerage house covers eight lenders – HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank. The total investment book of these lenders was Rs 33.48 lakh crore at an aggregate level or 25 percent of their total networth as of December. The brokerage assumed a duration of 4.5 years and an increase of 160 basis points in the five-year government bond yield as part of its test.

Punjab National Bank held the largest amount of government bonds under HTM at 91 percent while Kotak Mahindra Bank held the lowest at 45 percent. All other lenders held 72-78 percent of their government bonds in HTM.

Sillicon Valley Bank (SVB), the 16th largest bank in the US, focused on start-ups and tech, collapsed with two days of announcing it needed funds to make good $1.8 billion hit on its investments in mortgage securities. SVB's depositors included mainly start-ups that kept their cash with the bank which the bank invested in mortgage securities to gain on yield.

The US Federal Reserve's series of rate hikes over the past one year drove up bond yields, piling up losses for SVB. After worried depositors withdrew close to $42 billion on a single day, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took over SVB.