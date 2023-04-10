 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Banking Central: Will RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee regret its early pause?

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Apr 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

The assumption is that inflation will start easing in the period ahead. But what if it stays elevated? That would put the panel in an embarrassing position because of the early pause. Remember, crude is inching up following surprise production cuts by major producers and there is an El Nino threat over the monsoon

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

On April 6, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) surprised most economists with a pause. Analysts were expecting a 25 bps rate hike as inflation has stayed above the 6 percent mark for two consecutive months and because of the sticky nature of core inflation.

The unexpected pause, however, came with a word of caution. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das made it clear that the RBI could get back on the rate hike path in future policy meetings if inflation was on the higher side.

The MPC’s decision to pause wasn’t really convincing for many. Until the last policy, majority of the members had spent considerable time arguing over why a premature pause could spoil the hard-won gains of a prolonged inflation battle. As this writer highlighted in an earlier column, in the February policy meeting, Das had said it would be “premature to pause, lest we are caught off-guard and need to do a catching up later”. Retail price-based inflation has, so far, remained in the red zone — 6.44 percent in February and 6.52 percent in January. Core inflation, which is the non-food and non-oil part of inflation, too, has stubbornly remained above 6 percent for consecutive months.

Banking Central