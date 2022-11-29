 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Banking Central | How clean are the books of our banks?

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Nov 29, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

The aggressive pick up in credit growth could backfire in later years if the economy doesn’t do well and banks may have to get ready for another round of bad loan cleanup exercise.

Representative image

Banks have waded past the worst phase of the last bad loan cycle at this point, at least that’s the sense one gets from the numbers reported. A loan becomes bad if there is no repayment of interest for a period of 90 days. But, as we find it, much of this improvement is due to sizeable loan write-offs in the recent years.

Consider this: According to official data, loans worth over Rs 8 lakh crore has been written off in the last decade. Also, there are cases that have been pushed to the bankruptcy courts (typically large corporate NPAs) that too helped lenders show a better balance sheet.

What is a loan write-off? A loan is written off when all hopes of recovery is lost and banks just want to take the burden off their books and start afresh. But, this comes at a price. Every written off loan needs to be provided fully which translates into impact on profitability.

But, after the write off, banks have a much cleaner balance sheet. Percentage of gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) to total loan book declines and hence the NPA figures fall. This doesn’t mean all is well. Banks have taken a hit already. So one needs to see the improvement in current NPA numbers in this backdrop.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) financial stability report for June 2022, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of banks fell to six-year low of 5.9 percent in March 2022. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio fell to 1.7 percent in March 2022.

But, is real recovery happening? Not in a big way, really. Take the case, for example, the progress (or lack of it) of the corporate loan resolution at Insolvency and bankruptcy courts. According to a CARE analysis, the cumulative recovery rate under the insolvency resolution processes of debt-ridden companies declined to 30.18 percent at the end of the September quarter, indicating that the lenders took more haircut on their exposure.