Bajaj Holdings announces interim dividend of Rs 110, fixes record date for payment

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd on September 13 said its board approved an interim dividend of Rs 110 per equity share and fixed September 23 as the record date for payment.

The decisions were taken at a board meeting earlier in the day, the company informed the stock exchanges.

"This is to inform you that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held today, i.e., September 13, 2022, considered and declared an interim dividend of Rs 110 (1,100 percent) per equity share of face value of Rs 10, for the financial year ending March 31, 2023," the regulatory filing said.

"The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, September 23, 2022," it added.

The interim dividend will be credited on or around October 10, 2022, the company said.

Shares of Bajaj Holdings closed at Rs 6,620.70 apiece at the NSE, which was 0.17 percent lower from the previous close. On the BSE, the share gained 0.09 percent to close at Rs 6,624.95.

For the quarter ending June 2022, the company posted a net profit of Rs 969.33 crore, which was 24.5 percent higher from Rs 778.56 crore in the year-ago period.