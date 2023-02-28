 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Availability of electrolysers pose a challenge for green hydrogen: Sukla Mistry

Shubhangi Mathur
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Mistry also pointed out other challenges regarding the production of green hydrogen, including the need for distilled water.

According to Sukla Mistry, Director, Refineries, Indian Oil Corporation, who also heads the company’s green hydrogen initiative, setting up manufacturing capacities for the latter is a challenge given the limited availability of electrolysers.

Talking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of India Energy Week (IEW) 2023, Mistry said there were not many vendors who produced electrolysers.

“Green hydrogen requires green power and electrolysers. Globally, there are not many companies that produce electrolysers, and most of them are interested in supplying to Saudi Arabia, which has very big plans for green hydrogen,” said Mistry.

