Ashneer Grover says ex-SBI chief Rajnish Kumar was his 'biggest hiring mistake'

Dec 17, 2022 / 07:51 PM IST

Rajnish Kumar, who was associated with the state-run SBI for around four decades, joined BharatPe in October 2021, and was appointed as the fintech unicorn's chairman.

Ashneer Grover resigned as BharatPe's MD on Mar 1, 2022

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, who was at helm of the company till March this year, said bringing former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar on board was his "biggest hiring mistake".

According to Grover, he "overlooked data" while bringing the veteran banker for the key leadership position at BharatPe.

"Rajnish Kumar was my biggest hiring mistake. Not only because of what transpired - but bcoz I overlooked data. Under Rajnish as CMD, SBI stock tanked 25% in 3 yrs (₹257 —> ₹192). That’s $8 Bn of value destruction. After he left it went to ₹570 (up 200%). Data is never dogla! (sic)," he tweeted.

Grover had resigned as the managing director of BharatPe, and as a director on the company's board, on March 1 following a hectic boardroom battle.

His outburst against Kumar comes five days after he attacked BharatPe's chief executive officer Suhail Sameer and general counsel Sumeet Singh on Twitter.