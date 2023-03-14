 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu calls estranged wife's allegations 'complete fiction'

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Mar 14, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

Vembu claims that he never transferred shares and said that he will continue to support his wife and son as long as he is alive. He also blamed his uncle for the messy battle.

Zoho Corp's founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Sridhar Vembu

Indian SaaS major Zoho Corp's founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Sridhar Vembu took to Twitter and said that it is 'complete fiction that he abandoned his estranged wife and son'.

This comes just a day after US-based business magazine Forbes published a piece on how Zoho's Vembu had allegedly abandoned his soon-to-be ex-wife Pramila Srinivasan and their special needs son and is keeping them from receiving their fair share.

As per the Forbes report, in the divorce case in California, where they resided together for years, she claims Vembu deliberately got rid of a big chunk of his Zoho stake in a complex transaction that moved Zoho’s intellectual property to India and eventually placed the majority of the shares with his sister and her husband, without ever telling her.

However, Vembu in his Tweet said that no such transfers happened.