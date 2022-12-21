 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Worldline ePayments India gets RBI’s in-principle approval for payment aggregator licence

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 21, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST

A payment aggregator provides payment services to merchants and e-commerce sites by accepting payment instruments from customers.

Digital payment processing firm, Worldline ePayments India on December 21 received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank Of India to act as a payment aggregator (PA).

Worldline ePayments India is part of Worldline Group, which is a financial services company that provides services like in-store and online commercial acquiring, secure payment processing and other such digital services.

“We work with merchants from various segments such as ecommerce, BFSI, retail, utilities, education, travel and hospitality for digital payments. The in-principle authorisation from the RBI is a testimony to our commitment towards building a digital payment ecosystem in India,” Worldline India Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Narasimhan said.

The RBI has been proactive in introducing regulations and frameworks to help the entire digital ecosystem. These initiatives enhance trust among end-users and increase the adoption of digital payments, Narasimhan said.

The nod comes after the RBI recently rejected Paytm Payments Services Limited’s application and asked the company to reapply.

In the last three months, several fintech players, including Open, Infibeam, and Cashfree, got the nod for the payment aggregator licence.