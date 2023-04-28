 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Signing up more public sector customers in India to be key focus area this year: Freshworks' Karthik Rajaram

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Apr 28, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

To date, the company counts several central government entities and multiple state government bodies as customers using products like Freshdesk and Freshservice, like the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Karthik Rajaram, Vice President & Country Head of India Business at Freshworks.

Nasdaq-listed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm Freshworks will focus on acquiring and signing partnerships with more Indian state and central government ministries for 2023 as the country is accelerating digital transformation, said Karthik Rajaram, Vice President & Country Head of India Business at Freshworks.

“Our foray into the public sector or the government sector started during Covid when institutions reached out to us for digital transformation. Since then, there has been increased opportunity in this space,” Rajaram said.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which supervises and regulates all pensions in the country, needed a system to track and manage service requests to better serve their employees and chose to implement Freshservice in 2022.