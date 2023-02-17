PVR opens 8-screen multiplex post merger with Inox at Indore

PVR Limited, after the merger with INOX Leisure Limited, inaugurated its first multiplex under the merged entity in Indore on February 17. The new eight-screen multiplex at Phoenix Citadel Mall will strengthen the company’s foothold in the state with 54 screens in 10 properties.

The launch consolidates the merged entity’s presence in central India with 299 screens in 70 properties across 25 cities in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Limited, said, “It is an extremely proud moment for us to open our first cinema under the unified entity in Indore, adjudged the cleanest city in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022. While bringing the best of cinema viewing formats, we aspire to provide exceptional customer service and cinema experience to Indian moviegoers. The merged entity would unlock the immense potential of the Indian film exhibition industry improving its reach in newer markets and driving growth for the benefit of all stakeholders in the value chain.”

Located in the upscale neighbourhood of MR 10 Road Junction, the new multiplex has a seating capacity of 1,318 and incorporates two auditoriums of INSIGNIA, one each of KIDDLES and BIGPIX along with four other Auditoriums equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

Moneycontrol News