 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

ONDC expands into mobility space, takes on Ola, Uber with Namma Yatri onboard

Haripriya Suresh
Mar 23, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

ONDC went live in some pin codes of Bengaluru on September 30, and has since expanded to several cities — two of which including Bengaluru are in the beta stage, and 181 in the alpha stage.

The Namma Yatri app currently has over 45,495 drivers and 4.5 lakh customers, with an average trip fare of Rs 165, with driver earnings currently at Rs 8.44 crore.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on March 23 onboarded Namma Yatri onto its platform as part of its open mobility initiative. This marks ONDC's entry into the mobility sector, where it will compete with players such as Ola and Uber. This move comes after ONDC's expansion into food, grocery, e-commerce, and other segments.

ONDC went live in some pin codes of Bengaluru on September 30, and has since expanded to several cities — two of which including Bengaluru are in the beta stage, and 181 in the alpha stage.

Namma Yatri, an app built by Juspay Technologies and backed by the Beckn Foundation in partnership with the city’s auto drivers, is currently open source and does not take any commission from drivers. ONDC said this open mobility foundation will allow customers to book rides from multiple apps, and will also become multi-modal down the line where various modes of transportation — such as cabs, metro and buses — will be integrated into the app.

Also Read: Understanding ONDC, the open network billed to be the UPI of e-commerce