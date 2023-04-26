 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alphabet's Sundar Pichai says a significant multi-year effort underway to save costs

Vikas SN
Apr 26, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

Google will integrate AI across its products, including its mobile operating system Android and Pixel devices, in the near future, Pichai said.

Sundar Pichai said they will continue to use data to determine additional areas for durable savings

Google parent Alphabet has a 'significant multi-year effort' underway to save costs, chief executive Sundar Pichai said on April 25, as the slowdown in the digital advertising market continues to impact its core business.

The company's advertising revenue fell to $54.55 billion in the first three months of 2023, down from $54.66 billion in the same period last year, marking the second consecutive quarterly drop and the third-ever decline since the company went public in 2004.  That said, these numbers surpassed analysts’ estimates.

In January, the internet giant announced that it will cut 12,000 jobs, or 6 percent of its workforce across the world. Alphabet stated that it has recorded a $2 billion employee severance charge related to these job cuts.

Other efforts include making its data centers more efficient, redistributing workloads and equipment where servers aren't being fully utilised, improving machine utilisation, and finding more scalable and efficient ways to train and serve machine learning models, in addition to improving external procurement, according to Pichai during the company's earnings conference call on April 25.