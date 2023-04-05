 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Ports ends FY23 with 9% growth, largest port cargo volume ever

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

At 339 million tonne, this is the largest port cargo ever, APSEZ said in a statement.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Wednesday reported 9 per cent growth in cargo handling at seaports it operates for fiscal year ended March 31.

The firm handled about 32 million tonne of total cargo in March, up 9.5 per cent year-on-year.

This is the first time since July 2022 that the volumes crossed the 30-million tonne mark.