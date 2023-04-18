 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volkswagen India announces new color options and GT Limited Edition variants for Taigun and Virtus

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

Automaker Volkswagen announced the introduction of a new 'Lava Blue' color option for its sedan offering Virtus and its SUV offering Taigun. In an attempt to democratize its performance based line-up the company has also announced the launch of the ‘GT Limited Collection’.

Market introduction of all new variants and the ‘GT Limited Collection’ will  commence from June 2023.

Volkswagen has launched a new exterior body colour ‘Lava Blue’ for its Taigun SUV