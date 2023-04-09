 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Drive Report: Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Parth Charan
Apr 09, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

Unconventional and quirky, the new Maruti Suzuki Fronx aims to chart a new path in the increasingly crowded compact / crossover-SUV space. Does it make the cut?

Its odd name aside the Fronx’s design is a slightly derivative though palatable mish-mash of existing Maruti Suzuki designs.

“What is a Fronx?” was the question that circulated in the pavilions of the 2023 Auto Expo, where Maruti Suzuki had displayed its latest offerings. Standing next to the crowd-pulling Jimny, the car looked familiar, owing to the fact that it is a crossover cousin of the Baleno hatchback. But the brand insists that the curiously named Fronx is much more than a Baleno on stilts. Maruti Suzuki, more importantly Nexa, wants to be more closely associated with off-road friendly vehicles than it has been in the past, and following the spectacular success of the Grand Vitara, it wants to waste no time with a follow-up act.

Its odd name aside, the Fronx’s design is a slightly derivative though palatable mish-mash of existing Maruti Suzuki designs. It has the front and rear of the Grand Vitara, a few elements of the Brezza, and the profile of the Baleno. Make of that what you will, because how much you like the Fronx’s looks depends entirely on where you stand on the whole crossover hatch / SUV debate.

According to the brand, the Fronx has been designed as sort of a bridge between the Baleno and the Brezza. It possesses the utility of a sub-compact SUV while not compromising on the sleek, curvy looks of a hatchback. Especially one as popular and relatively premium as the Baleno.