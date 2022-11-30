 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Specifications compared: Toyota Innova Hycross vs Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus vs Mahindra XUV700

Nov 30, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST

The new Toyota Innova Hycross may not have a direct MPV rival in its price range, but it does go up against similar 3-row vehicles. All of them, however, are cheaper than what the Hycross will be, come January

For the Innova Hycross, Toyota has decided to give the diesel powertrain a miss. (Image: Stanford Masters)

Toyota finally took the wraps off its latest iteration of the Innova. Called the Hycross, the new Innova comes with only two petrol engine options, one of which is a strong hybrid. But how does it stack up against the competition? To be fair, there’s no other MPV in the same price point as the Innova. However, there are similarly priced 3-row SUVs such as the Mahindra XUV700, the Tata Safari and the MG Hector Plus.

Dimensions

Design for the most part is similar across the board, even the Hycross, thanks to Toyota giving the MPV a more SUV-esque styling with aggressive wheel arches, tall bonnet, and a fairly aggressive look.

The Hycross is the longest and tallest vehicle here, measuring 4,755 mm and 1,795 mm, respectively. This also gives it the longest wheelbase at 2,850 mm. The MG Hector Plus comes closest to this height, measuring 4,720 mm, while it shares its wheelbase of 2,750 mm with the Mahindra XUV700. The widest car, however, is the Tata Safari, measuring 1,894 mm. At 1,845 mm, the Hycross edges out only the MG Hector Plus’s 1,835 mm on this parameter. All models sport 18-inch alloy rims. The Mahindra XUV700 and the MG Hector Plus, however, also get 17-inch rims for their lower-spec variants.

Powertrain