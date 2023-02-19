Samvardhana Motherson International to acquire German cockpit module integrator

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL), said on February 19 that its wholly-owned subsidiary Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRPBV), has agreed to buy out French automotive supplier Faurecia's entire stake in SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH (Germany) having an enterprise value of 540 million euros ($577.5 million).

Cockpit module integrator SAS is a provider of assembly and logistics services for the automotive industry, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL), earlier known as Motherson Sumi Systems, said in an exchange filing. Its gross revenues were about 4.4 billion euros on principal basis with net revenues (IFRS) of 896 million euros for the year ended December 31, 2022, with almost half of it contributed by EV programs.

The transaction will be funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals, and the anticipated acquisition should be completed by Q2 of FY24, subject to usual regulatory approvals (July-Sept 23), it stated.

Moneycontrol News