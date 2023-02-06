Reliance unveils India's first hydrogen-powered tech for heavy-duty trucks

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and its vehicle partner Ashok Leyland on February 6 unveiled India’s first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) technology solution for heavy duty trucks at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

RIL and Ashok Leyland, along with and other technical partners were engaged in developing this technology since the last year with first engines running in early 2022.

The Hydrogen tech solution will emit near zero emissions, deliver performance on par with conventional diesel trucks and reduce noise and with projected reductions in operating costs thus redefining the future of green mobility, Reliance said in a statement.

Going forward, Reliance will first extensively test and validate the H2ICE technology for heavy duty trucks before its first commercial deployment at scale initially across its captive fleet. Green hydrogen is hydrogen generated by renewable energy or from low-carbon power. It is the cleanest form of fuel. A recent Niti Aayog report had noted that green hydrogen is critical to India's economic development and net-zero ambitions, adding that the technology can help abate 3.6 gigatons of cumulative CO2 emissions by 2050.

Commenting on the launch, N Saravanan, President and Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland, said, "Working with RIL, we have once again demonstrated our technological leadership, and our commitment to the Clean Mobility Mission. Having one of the best R&D teams in the country, we want to continue our path to innovate and leverage new technologies to be a leader in sustainable and environment friendly mobility." Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

