 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Reliance unveils India's first hydrogen-powered tech for heavy-duty trucks

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST

Reliance and Ashok Leyland, along with and other technical partners were engaged in developing this technology since the last year with first engines running in early 2022.

The Hydrogen-powered trucks will emit near zero emissions, deliver performance on par with conventional diesel trucks and reduce noise (Photo: RIL)

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and its vehicle partner Ashok Leyland on February 6 unveiled India’s first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) technology solution for heavy duty trucks at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

RIL and Ashok Leyland, along with and other technical partners were engaged in developing this technology since the last year with first engines running in early 2022.

The Hydrogen tech solution will emit near zero emissions, deliver performance on par with conventional diesel trucks and reduce noise and with projected reductions in operating costs thus redefining the future of green mobility, Reliance said in a statement.

Read about the latest updates from the India Energy Week here