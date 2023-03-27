 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mitch Evans wins inaugural São Paulo E-Prix for Jaguar TCS Racing

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

James Barclay, team principal of Jaguar TCS Racing, praised Jaguar powertrains for dominating the inaugural So Paulo E-Prix with a record-breaking finish

Evans was greatly relieved by the victory, and admitted "the win has come at the perfect time". (Image source: https://jaguarracing.com)

The first-ever all-electric So Paulo E-Prix, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship street racing series, was won by New Zealander Mitch Evans on March 25 for Jaguar TCS Racing. Teammate Sam Bird joined him on the podium in third place. The second-place finisher was Envision Racing's Nick Cassidy, who uses a Jaguar powertrain.

The Sao Paulo event was Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Sam Bird moved up to sixth in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship drivers' standings while Mitch moved up to ninth.

