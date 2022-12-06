 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki to recall 9,125 units of Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara: Here is why

Moneycontrol News
Dec 06, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST

Maruti also said it has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.

Maruti Suzuki India on December 6 stated that it is recalling 9,125 units of its Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, and Grand Vitara models to fix possible defects in the front row seat belts.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 2-28, 2022, the country's largest carmaker in terms of market valuation said in a regulatory filing.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which is a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly," it said. However, it didn't state if any such incidents had occurred.

"Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company's authorized workshops for immediate attention," it said.

Ravi Bhatia, Director, JATO Dynamics states, "There is now a government direction that all recalls have to be publicized well and there has to be a good execution.  So by announcing the recall and executing the replacement or correction has taken a credible step. Also, we have seen any company which is credible and fast in execution of such defects normally ends up getting a higher customer satisfaction score."