Maruti Suzuki to recall 9,125 units of Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara: Here is why

Maruti Suzuki India on December 6 stated that it is recalling 9,125 units of its Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, and Grand Vitara models to fix possible defects in the front row seat belts.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 2-28, 2022, the country's largest carmaker in terms of market valuation said in a regulatory filing.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which is a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly," it said. However, it didn't state if any such incidents had occurred.

"Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company's authorized workshops for immediate attention," it said.

The company stated that has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.

Ravi Bhatia, Director, JATO Dynamics states, "There is now a government direction that all recalls have to be publicized well and there has to be a good execution. So by announcing the recall and executing the replacement or correction has taken a credible step. Also, we have seen any company which is credible and fast in execution of such defects normally ends up getting a higher customer satisfaction score."

Meanwhile, shares of Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday (December 6) closed 0.89 percent lower at Rs 8,715.70 apiece on BSE against its previous close. Earlier in October too, Maruti had recalled 9,925 units of its three models, Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis, to rectify a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin, according to a regulatory filing by the company. "It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin ('Part'), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd had said in a filing on BSE. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki released its sales figures for the month of November 2022. The company stated that its total sales during the month rose 14.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 1.59 lakh units compared to 1.39 lakh units in the same month last fiscal. The automaker's total domestic sales were up 18.8 percent to 1.39 lakh units against 1.17 lakh units in November 2021. Separately, in a recent conference, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava Maruti had warned that Maruti's challenge to produce 20 lakh units this fiscal may fall slightly short. He, however said, the company is still counting on an outside chance to meet the challenge through execution of its pending orders that stands at around 3.75 lakh units. Earlier in August this year, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava, in his address to shareholders in the company's annual report for 2021-22 had stated that the company will increase its production and will challenge to produce 20 lakh units in the ongoing fiscal with semiconductor availability improving.

Moneycontrol News

