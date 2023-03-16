 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lamborghini to deploy hybrid tech across model range in India by 2024-end

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST

Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini plans to deploy hybrid technology in its models in India by the end of 2024 as the Italian super sports car maker aims to halve the emissions from its cars in the coming years, according to a top company executive.

The niche player also expressed confidence that the country's taxation policy remains consistent though any tax reductions will be welcome.

The company currently sells three models -- premium SUV Urus and two super sports cars Huracan Tecnica and Aventador in the country, with prices starting upwards of Rs 3 crore.

"The roadmap for us is that by the end of 2024 we are going to hybridise our entire model range. So this year we will have a first hybrid, the new V12, then in 2024 we will have the Urus hybrid and also a new V10 which is also going to be a hybrid," Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal told PTI.