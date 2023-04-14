 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lamborghini India expects luxury supercar segment to see double-digit growth this year

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

Automobile Lamborghini is expecting luxury supercar segment to see double-digit growth in India this year, driven by improving infrastructure, rising population of ultra high net worth individuals and other factors, its country head Sharad Agarwal said on Thursday.

He also said that Lamborghini India has started 2023 on a positive note with a strong order book, with most of its models having a waiting period of 18 months throughout 2024.

The Italian super sports luxury carmaker on Thursday rolled out its second model of Urus SUV lineup, Urus S with a price tag of Rs 4.18 crore in the domestic market. Lamborghini began its India operations in 2007. Last year, it sold 92 units in India, a growth of 33 per cent over 69 units in 2021.

Apart from the newly launched Urus S, Lamborghini sells three more models — premium SUV Urus and two super sports cars Huracan Tecnica and Aventador in the country, with prices starting upwards of Rs 3 crore. Cars carrying a price tag of Rs 20 million or above fall in the super luxury car segment in India.