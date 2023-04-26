 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hyundai India unveils glimpse of its micro-SUV Exter's front-end

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

Apart from the Tata Punch, Exter will also compete with the French carmaker Citroen’s C3 SUV and lower-spec, naturally-aspirated variants of other compact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Hyundai Motor India, released the first design render of their upcoming micro-SUV, Exter. The company unveiled the micro-SUV's front-end design. The car is all set to compete with the Tata Punch.

The design render shows the 'parametric' grille design which Hyundai cars feature it will also get a split headlamp design, similar to the headlamp design seen in Hyundai's other SUVs such as Venue and Creta.

Hyundai mentioned that the front design will have signature H-LED daytime running lights to enhance visibility and road presence. The micro-SUV will also feature 'distinct creases and chiseled surfaces', Hyundai said.