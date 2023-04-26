Hyundai India unveils glimpse of its micro-SUV Exter's front-end

Hyundai Motor India released the first design render of their upcoming micro-SUV, Exter. The company unveiled the micro-SUV's front-end design. The car is all set to compete with the Tata Punch.

The design render shows the 'parametric' grille design which Hyundai cars feature it will also get a split headlamp design, similar to the headlamp design seen in Hyundai's other SUVs such as Venue and Creta.

Hyundai mentioned that the front design will have signature H-LED daytime running lights to enhance visibility and road presence. The micro-SUV will also feature 'distinct creases and chiseled surfaces', Hyundai said.

The Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India, Tarun Garg talked about how the micro-SUV aims to attract the Gen Z car enthusiast. "Hyundai Exter is set to define new aspirations of young Gen Z customers who are looking to own a modern and youthful SUV. Forming a seamless amalgamation of Hyundai's SUV DNA and Global Design Identity of Sensuous Sportiness, Hyundai Exter is coming soon to fuel your wanderlust," Garg said.

Will Mercedes Benz India follow its global strategy and go all-electric by 2030? The Exeter is likely to feature a touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay on the interior, it will also be equipped with modern day mainstay features such as a push start-stop button, wireless charger, and leather upholstery according to a report by Cartoq.com. It is likely that the car will come equipped with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine capable of generating 83 PS of power and 114 Nm of torque. Also read: Hyundai Motor finalises $5 billion US battery venture, doubles Q1 profit The standard gearbox offered will be a 5-speed manual, while a 5-speed AMT may also be provided as an option. The vehicle was recently spotted testing on heavy snow. Apart from the Tata Punch, Exter will also compete with the French carmaker Citroen’s C3 SUV and lower-spec, naturally-aspirated variants of other compact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Moneycontrol News