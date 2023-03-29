 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Honda unveils EV roadmap for India; to roll out two new electric two-wheelers in FY24

Avishek Banerjee
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

With these rollouts, the Indian arm of the Japanese auto giant will take on TVS, Bajaj, and Hero MotoCorp, which are already present in the E2Ws space.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI

Unveiling its electric vehicle (EV) roadmap in India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that it will launch two electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) under ‘Platform E’ in the country in fiscal 2023-24.

The EVs will be launched under ‘Project Vidyut’, which the company claims is its new customer journey that caters to the demand of the electrification age.

The first EV will be a mid-range fixed battery scooter, which will be based on Activa’s BS-IV version platform and will go into mass production in mid-March 2024, followed by market launch. The second model will be a product equipped with the ‘Honda Mobile Power Pack e’ swappable batteries.

