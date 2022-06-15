Everything you need to know about the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae

Lamborghini India has shipped in a Lamborghini Aventador Ultimate, the only one making its way here, according to the brand, although we suspect a couple more might make it here as well. It’s one of 250 Aventador Ultimae Roadsters ever to be produced and it marks the end of the Aventador’s glorious, decade-long production run, as Lamborghini’s largest-selling V12 model. The 'Ultimae' suffix denotes both, the fact that it is the most superior iteration of the Aventador ever, and the fact that it is, the last.

It’s the last naturally aspirated V12 Lamborghini will ever make

That’s right. The flag bearer of visceral, naturally aspirated supercars has finally thrown in the towel and announced that it will be retiring its naturally aspirated V12 unit that currently only powers its performance flagship – the Aventador. Lamborghini hasn’t announced whether the V12 will be making a comeback, but if it does, its displacement will undoubtedly be lower and the engine will be turbocharged and will feature a hybrid powertrain. Essentially, Lamborghini will finally be joining ranks with most other performance carmakers who went the forced-induction-meets-battery-assisted-power route a while ago. Turbocharging will make the Aventador’s successor more fuel efficient -guffaws-, more emission friendly and will pave the way to the brand’s eventual electrification.

It’s the most powerful production V12 in Lamborghini’s history

It makes sense that Lambo would give its V12 a fitting goodbye by absolutely cramming it with power. This unit makes 780hp of raw power, being sent to all four wheels which allows it to accelerate from 0-100 in 2.8 seconds. The hand-built unit is longitudinally mounted, as with all Lambo V12s in recent times and is even more powerful than the limited-edition Aventador SVJ that came before it. There’s also 720Nm of planet spinning torque, which is why the car gets a 7-speed automatic transmission instead of a dual-clutch unit (which can’t handle all that torque). Top speed is limited to a scenery-blurring 355kph.

It’s price remains a mystery

Lamborghini India hasn’t revealed the price of the car, but it’s safe to assume that, with taxes, it costs significantly north of Rs 8 crore. However, that’s a purely conjectural price point, and one that bears no significance since all models produced have already been sold out.

Only 250 roadsters and 350 coupes have been produced

Lamborghini believes in keeping the supply of such limited edition cars very…limited in comparison to the demand such a vehicle sees from across the globe. Given its provenance, it is undoubtedly a collector’s item and will appreciate considerably over time given that it marks the end of a glorious era for the brand, that started in 1963 with a 3.5-litre V12 in the 350GT and ends with a 6.5-litre behemoth.

15 of them are currently lying at the bottom of the ocean

It’s true. A ship containing 15 Aventador Ultimae sank, taking along with it roughly 4,000 other vehicles from the VW Group manufacturing line-up. It’s a strange world where a bag of imported pretzels makes it ashore, perfectly intact, but several ultra-exclusive supercars worth millions now find themselves giving company to sea squids. That said, Lamborghini has stated that it will be giving its understandably miffed clientele 15 identical Ultimae’s, once it’s done making them, and not facsimile reproductions. When you’re in the market for the last, most powerful Aventador, nothing less will do.

It’s absolutely packed with tech

The Ultimae is largely based on the Aventador S (except it's lighter by 25 kg). It’s the percolated essence of the best bits ever found on an Aventador in its 10-year production run. This means rear-wheel steering, massive bits of carbon fibre and push-rod suspension. Still, in many ways, it’s quite the traditionalist. The infotainment unit has lots of actual buttons and the soundtrack is absolutely primordial. With a dry weight of 1,600 kg, this is a seismic event of a supercar, crackling and roaring as it heads down the path of the dinosaur.