Auto Expo 2023 | BYD launches Atto 3 Forest Green Edition at Rs 34.49 lakh; unveils Seal luxury sedan

Jan 11, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

The BYD Atto 3 Forest Green Edition is limited to just 1,200 units in India. Aside from the green paint scheme, however, there are no significant changes to the car.

The Atto 3 is based on the company’s e-Platform 3.0 and is powered by a 60.48 kWh battery pack.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD launched the Atto 3 in November last year as its second EV for the Indian market. At the ongoing 2023 Auto Expo, BYD has now unveiled a new limited Forest Green Edition priced at Rs 34.49 lakh. Along with this, the company has also showcased the BYD Seal, a luxury sedan set to make it to Indian roads.

Atto 3

Aside from the new green colour scheme, the Atto 3 is identical to the standard vehicle. It gets the typical SUV stance, smooth curves and a gently raked roof. Like most EVs, it also gets a closed-off grille and LED lighting elements all over. The SUV stands 4,455 mm long, 1,875 mm wide and 1,615 mm tall.

The Atto 3 is based on the company’s e-Platform 3.0 and is powered by a 60.48 kWh battery pack. This powers a permanent synchronous magnet motor that generates 201 hp of maximum power and 310 Nm of peak torque. All of this allows the Atto 3 to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. According to the company, the Atto 3 gets an ARAI-certified range of 521 km on a single charge. As for charging times, BYD says a 0-80 percent charge can be achieved in 50 minutes using a DC fast charger.

The car also comes fairly loaded with features. The first-in-segment rotating infotainment system is a 12.8-inch touchscreen display complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. You get Level 2 ADAS for additional autonomous safety including auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control among others. Perhaps the highlight of the Atto 3, however, is its NFC card key that is also a first-in-segment offering. Other features include wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker audio system, voice control and a PM 2.5 air filter.

