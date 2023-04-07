 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

BJP Parliamentary Board to meet tomorrow to finalise candidates for Karnataka polls

Apr 07, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

Election notification will be issued on April 13, while the last date for filing nominations is April 20.

BJP Parliamentary Board member and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who will also be attending the meeting in Delhi said, the list of candidates will be announced probably in two to three days. (File image)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the BJP's State Election Committee has shortlisted three names per constituency for the May 10 Assembly polls, and the party's Parliamentary Board will meet in New Delhi on April 8 to discuss and finalise the list of candidates.

The Chief Minister is leaving for New Delhi this evening.

"Tomorrow our Parliamentary Board meeting will take place there (in Delhi). After discussions tomorrow (on candidates) the Parliamentary Board will finalise," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he said, "Opinions have been gathered from constituency and district level, after which the State Election Committee has shortlisted three names (per constituency).. it will be discussed and finalised by the Parliamentary Board in Delhi." Ticket aspirants are waiting for the BJP to announce the list of candidates, with election date approaching.