World Bank delays $1.1 billion loan to cash-starved Pakistan until next FY

PTI
Jan 19, 2023 / 06:38 PM IST

The Washington-based lender has also opposed slapping a flood levy on imports, creating a new hole in an already ambitious USD 32 billion annual financing plan.

In a major blow to cash-strapped Pakistan, the World Bank has delayed the approval of two loans worth $1.1 billion until the next fiscal year, according to a media report.

The Bank’s decision to withhold approval of the second Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) loan worth USD 450 million and the second Programme for Affordable Energy (PACE-II) worth USD 600 million will be a major jolt for the government, The Express Tribune reported.

"The indicative date for (World Bank) Board discussion of the RISE-II project is the fiscal year 2024, which will start on July 1, 2023, and end on June 30, 2024," a spokesperson told the newspaper. The Bank's documents also showed that the PACE-II loan might be approved in the next fiscal year.

The government hoped to receive approval for at least the USD 450 million loan in January, which would have unlocked another USD 450 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) ,which had pegged a USD 450 million loan with the approval of the World Bank's RISE-II.

The coalition government was already struggling to revive the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. The global lender’s latest decision, however, has created a hole of USD 1.5 billion against the government's annual financing plan. Just before the revival of the IMF bailout package in August last year, the World Bank had agreed to enhance its lending envelope to cover a USD 300 million hole.