WHO calls on China to be transparent in sharing data to determine Covid's origins

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

The Huanan market in central Chinas Wuhan city was the epicentre of the pandemic. From its origin there, the SARS-CoV-2 virus rapidly spread to other locations in Wuhan in late 2019 and then to the rest of the world.

The coronavirus initially broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 (Representative image)

The WHO has criticised China for withholding data related to samples taken at a market in Wuhan in 2020 that could have provided vital information about the Covid-19 pandemics origins, calling on Beijing to be transparent and to share results of investigations it conducts.

Every piece of data relating to studying the origins of COVID-19 needs to be shared with the international community immediately. These data could have  and should have  been shared three years ago, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva on Friday.

"We continue to call on China to be transparent in sharing data and to conduct the necessary investigations and share the results. Understanding how the pandemic began remains both a moral and scientific imperative, he said.

