What happened in Iraq after the US invasion is a pointer to Ukraine’s looming challenges

Sundeep Khanna
Mar 12, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

The Russia Ukraine war could end by summer this year. Ukraine must be careful with what it wishes for in terms of help from outsiders to rebuild the nation and its economy.

On March 19, 2003, over 150,000 US troops landed in Iraq. (Illustration by Suneesh K)

Some analysts are predicting that Russia’s war with Ukraine could end by summer this year. If that happens, attention will turn to the state of both nations’ economies. For Ukraine the catastrophic loss of life and the devastation of its cities are already visible even to outsiders. Sadly it comes as no surprise. Another superpower invasion, exactly 20 years ago, prepares us for the fate of smaller nations in the aftermath of such wars.

On March 19, 2003, over 150,000 US troops landed in Iraq. It was an invasion of a free nation and no amount of equivocation could alter the egregious nature of what transpired.

The circumstances of the invasion are of course well-chronicled and constituted some of the most bare-faced lying by men and women in the highest-ranking positions of the US administration. The weapons of mass destruction, in ostensible search of which George Bush Jr sent his troops into a sovereign nation, were never found. With good reason: they never existed.

But it was what happened after the flimsy Iraqi defences had fallen that is the big lesson for the world. Within a few days of the invasion of the country, US diplomat Paul Bremer was appointed as the overall head of Iraq’s interim administration. One of his first orders was to dissolve the entire former Iraqi army comprising 400,000 soldiers. He then proceeded to fire nearly half a million Iraqi government employees in an effort to rid the country not just of Saddam loyalists but also anyone else linked to his Baath party.