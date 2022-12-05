 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vodafone CEO Nick Read ousted after commercial challenges

Dec 05, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

Chief Financial Officer Margherita Della Valle will do the job on an interim basis while the board, led by Chairman Jean-Francois van Boxmeer, seeks a replacement.

Vodafone Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Nick Read will step down at the end of 2022, after he failed to halt a years-long slide in the telecommunication giant’s share price and mergers with major rivals failed to materialize.

Chief Financial Officer Margherita Della Valle will do the job on an interim basis while the board, led by Chairman Jean-Francois van Boxmeer, seeks a replacement. Read, who’d been in the post for four years and at Vodafone for more than two decades, will stay on an as adviser until the end of March, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“I agreed with the board that now is the right moment to hand over to a new leader who can build on Vodafone’s strengths and capture the significant opportunities ahead,” Read, 58, said in the statement.

Vodafone’s share price has sunk 44% since Read took over in October 2018. In that time the Newbury, England-based mobile and broadband giant has retrenched and cut debt. Read’s biggest move may have been to spin out and list the company’s tens of thousands of mobile masts, just selling a stake in Frankfurt-listed listed Vantage Towers AG to a private equity consortium in a deal that valued the business €16.2 billion ($16.3 billion) last month.

Still, Read struggled to finalize deals that would have reduced the number of players in some of Vodafone’s biggest markets such as the UK, Italy and Spain. An approach for the Italian business was rebuffed, a merger opportunity in Spain was missed, and talks with UK rival Three, owned by CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., are public but have yet to conclude.