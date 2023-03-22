 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Virgin Orbit in talks to raise $200 million from Matthew Brown

Reuters
Mar 22, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

Billionaire Richard Branson's cash-strapped Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc is near a deal for a $200 million investment from Texas-based venture capital investor Matthew Brown via a private share placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

A successful deal would be a major boost of confidence in the satellite launch company that saw its market capitalization slump to a record low of $150 million on Tuesday from more than $3 billion two years ago when it went public through a blank-check deal.

Virgin Orbit has been grappling with dwindling cash and mounting losses in recent quarters, as space startups struggle with rocket launches in a highly competitive market.

Its rocket LauncherOne in January failed a mission to deploy nine small satellites into lower Earth orbit due to an anomaly during its flight through space.