U.S. backs right to peaceful protests in China over COVID restrictions

Reuters
Nov 29, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

People gather on a street in Shanghai where protests against China's zero-Covid policy took place.

The United States backs the right of people to peacefully protest in China, the White House said on Monday, but stopped short of criticizing Beijing as protesters in multiple Chinese cities have demonstrated against heavy COVID-19 measures.

Chinese police on Monday tightened security at the sites of weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities and on dozens of university campuses made a show of civil disobedience unprecedented since leader Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago.

"We've long said everyone has the right to peacefully protest, here in the United States and around the world. This includes in the PRC (People's Republic of China)," the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

It said the United States was focused on "what works" to combat the coronavirus, including by enhancing vaccination rates.

"We think it's going to be very difficult for the People's Republic of China to be able to contain this virus through their zero-COVID strategy," the NSC said.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden held in-person talks with Xi in Bali, and the White House response appeared to indicate a desire to tread a careful path and avoid inflaming the situation.