Tucker Carlson: The biggest allegations from recent lawsuits

Bloomberg
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

The litigation had resulted in the disclosure of many of Carlson’s messages, some of which were critical of Fox management.

The reasons for Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News’s highest-rated show remain under wraps, with both the former host and the network keeping mum. Fox only issued a statement saying the two parted company and the host’s Monday night replacement, Brian Kilmeade, repeated the line, adding Carlson was a great friend.

But the move comes less than a week after Fox News paid $787.5 million to settle the defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems Inc. The litigation had resulted in the disclosure of many of Carlson’s messages, some of which were critical of Fox management.

Last month, one of Carlson’s producers also sued Fox News, alleging widespread gender bias at the network and on his show in particular. Abby Grossberg, who was fired shortly after filing her suit, also claimed she was coerced into lying in her deposition in the Dominion suit. Bloomberg News reported last week that Grossberg’s allegations and secret recordings she made played a role in Fox’s decision to settle.

Fox has denied Grossberg’s claims and is still fighting her suit, but she and her lawyer said Monday they welcomed Carlson’s firing and took it as a sign the company might be open to settling her case as well.