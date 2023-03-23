 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Toshiba said to accept $15 billion buyout bid from JIP group

Bloomberg
Mar 23, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

The Tokyo-based company’s board approved on Thursday a bid of about 2 trillion yen ($15.3 billion) from a group led by domestic private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners Inc., said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Signage for Toshiba Corp. displayed at the company's headquarters at night in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Toshiba's shares dropped on a report that the company's preferred bidder may lower its valuation. The iconic Japanese conglomerate has been exploring options for its future including going private. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

Toshiba Corp. accepted a buyout offer from a Japanese consortium, according to people familiar with the matter, as the iconic conglomerate moved a step closer to ending a troubled chapter in its more-than-140-year history.

The Tokyo-based company’s board approved on Thursday a bid of about 2 trillion yen ($15.3 billion) from a group led by domestic private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners Inc., said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The offer is at about a 9.6% premium to Toshiba’s closing price on Thursday. An announcement could come soon, the person said.

The Nikkei newspaper first reported Toshiba’s acceptance of the offer earlier Thursday. About 20 Japanese companies, including Orix Corp., Rohm Co. and Chubu Electric Power Co., will participate in the buyout, the Nikkei said, confirming earlier Bloomberg News reports. A representative for Toshiba declined to comment.

The move could bring down the curtain on years of turbulence at the storied Japanese firm after a series of scandals plunged it into difficulty and set it on the path to a sale. Toshiba’s management, the Japanese government and the company’s large proportion of vocal foreign shareholders have been at odds over the company’s future, with activist investors seeking to maximize returns while the state prioritized keeping sensitive technologies and businesses out of foreign hands.