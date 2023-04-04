 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The King of Bhutan comes calling in delicate times

Ranjit Bhushan
Apr 04, 2023 / 08:26 PM IST

With Chinese construction beginning in Doklam six years after the Sino-India military standoff, India now has another problem in the North East to contend with.

PM meets with His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

It has turned out to be an unusually quiet trip for the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to New Delhi. He is, of course, India’s closest ally in South Asia and New Delhi would like it to stay that way – China permitting.

While Indo-Bhutanese relations have for long been very close, in the last few years, these bilateral ties have acquired a significance of their own. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was at hand receiving the King at the airport here, reflecting the importance New Delhi has attached to this visit.

The King met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4, where the Indian leader hosted a lunch in the visitor’s honour. Tweeted Jaishankar: “His Majesty's vision for Bhutan's future and for strengthening the unique partnership with India is deeply appreciated.” The official Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman tweeted: “Taking forward a unique relationship of friendship and cooperation. PM@narendramodi received His Majesty the King of Bhutan ahead of their talks.” The ensemble was complete with the King meeting with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

At a special briefing on April 4, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said that 'people to people’ contacts between the two sides are a crucial part of India’s bilateral partnership with Bhutan. “The flow of people from both sides is going on well, and this is something which we constantly keep discussing,” he told journalists.