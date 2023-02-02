 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sweden to tighten terrorism law amid tensions with Turkey over NATO bid

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

The new law, which the government hopes will come into force in June, will give authorities much wider powers to detain and prosecute individuals who support terrorist organisations, either through financing or other means.

Representative image (Image: AP)

Sweden said on Thursday it would tighten laws covering membership of terrorist organisations months after an agreement with Turkey on fighting terrorism aimed at overcoming its objections to Swedish NATO membership.

"We are talking about extremely far-reaching criminalisation," Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told reporters.

Until now it had been hard to prosecute people unless their actions could be coupled to a specific terrorist act, Strommer said. The new law would cover all forms of participation.