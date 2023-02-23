 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
START Stopped: The West should be mindful of what might trigger Russia

Pranay Sharma
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

Though Putin has said that he would use nuclear weapons only in retaliation, western policymakers should try to understand where Russia’s redlines are.

Experts say Putin’s argument seems to be that as the west seeks Russia’s defeat, it makes no sense to provide US inspectors access to its nuclear sites. (File image)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision on Tuesday to suspend Russia’s participation in the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) — the nuclear arms control pact — has brought back the debate over whether the Ukraine war, that’s entering its second year, can turn into a nuclear war.
Putin threatened to resume nuclear tests and said new strategic systems had been put on combat duty. It was not immediately clear which systems he meant.

“They want to inflict defeat on us and claim our nuclear facilities,” the Russian President said.

Putin’s announcement came in the wake of American President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv and subsequent meeting with the eastern flank of NATO members in Poland, and his assertion that the west will stand with Ukraine till the end in its fight against Russia.

The nuclear arms control treaty was signed in 2010 when Barack Obama was the US President and Dmitry Medvedev his Russian counterpart. The treaty caps the number of nuclear warheads the countries can deploy.
It was due to expire in 2026, and allows each country to physically inspect the other’s nuclear arsenal. The inspection had practically stopped since the beginning of the Ukraine war in February 2022.